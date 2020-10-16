X

Georgia Bulldogs in top-3 matchups

Georgia fans cheer on their team before the Bulldogs' Oct. 3, 2020 game against Auburn. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

Credit: Curtis Compton / curtis.compton@

By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Georgia Bulldogs have played in four games in which both teams were ranked in the top three of The Associated Press poll or the College Football Playoff standings. They are scheduled for their fifth such game Saturday night when the No. 3 Bulldogs face No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Saturday’s matchup will be the first time since 1942 that Georgia has played a regular-season game involving two teams in the top three.

Here is a look at the previous four games:

Date-Teams-Winner

Oct. 31, 1942-No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 3 Alabama-Georgia, 21-10

Jan. 1, 1983-No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Penn State (Sugar Bowl)-Penn State, 27-23

Dec. 1, 2012-No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia (SEC Championship game)-Alabama, 32-28

Jan. 1, 2018-No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Georgia (Rose Bowl)-Georgia, 54-28 (OT)

