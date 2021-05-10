Georgia baseball finds 3rd starter, tennis teams headed to NCAA Championships

Getting his first career start against the nation’s No. 1 team on the road before a capacity crowd, Sullivan gave the Bulldogs six strong innings of one-run ball with a career-high 11 strikeouts. In the middle of that was a rare “immaculate inning” in the fifth when Sullivan retired the side on just nine pitches, all strikes.

“Sully (Sullivan) was really good,” said Stricklin, who acknowledged that Sullivan would now take over the role as third weekend starter. “He has a week ahead of him to work hard and get ready for next weekend. We’re really excited about his future.”

Tennis teams advance

Georgia’s men’s and women’s teams made quick work of their opponents in the Athens Regional this past weekend to advance to the NCAA Tennis Championships in Orlando.

The Bulldogs’ third-seeded women’s team (22-1) dispatched Austin Peay and Wake Forest 4-0 on Friday and 4-1 Saturday, respectively while men’s team tore through East Tennessee State and Texas Tech without losing a single match Saturday and Sunday to advance to the round of 16.

Coach Jeff Wallace’s women will face 14th-seeded Virginia on May 18 at the USTA National Campus. The last time the Bulldogs were there in 2019 they reached the finals before falling to Stanford.

“Virginia’s got a really good team and had a solid year,” Wallace said. “We’ve got great memories down there, but it was two years ago and every year is a new year.”

Coach Manuel Diaz’s men’s squad carries some momentum to Orlando having won nine of their last 10 matches.

“Just a phenomenal effort from our guys,” Diaz said. “Texas Tech really pushed us at every single spot. They were very tenacious.”

The 11th-seeded Bulldogs (16-6) face No. 6 North Carolina (12-3) on May 17 in Orlando.

