Former UGA player, coach Bryan McClendon joins Bulldogs’ staff

McClendon, 38, becomes the fourth coordinator on Georgia’s coaching staff. Smart added another former offensive coordinator to Georgia’s payroll this past week when he brought in Mike Bobo as an offensive analyst. Bobo had been fired as Auburn’s OC at the end of the regular season. His son Drew signed with the Bulldogs as an offensive lineman as well.

Also, offensive analyst Buster Faulkner is a former offensive coordinator at Southern Miss. He came to Georgia with Monken to assist with quarterbacks, in particular.

While McClendon has worked with receivers lately and played that position for the Bulldogs under Richt (2002-05), he earned his reputation as a world-class recruiter as Georgia’s running backs coach from 2009-13. It was during that run that he helped bring running backs Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Todd Gurley, Keith Marshall and Isaiah Crowell to UGA.

In addition to Oregon and Miami, McClendon also has worked at South Carolina and had a brief offseason stint in the NFL.

But McClendon’s roots at UGA are deep. He’s part of a family legacy that includes current offensive lineman Warren McClendon and his father is Georgia Hall of Fame running back Willie McClendon.

UGA has yet to officially announce McClendon’s hire. Check back for more details.