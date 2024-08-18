Former Bulldogs stars Stetson Bennett, Ladd McConkey share a field again

Bennett’s former Georgia teammate, receiver Ladd McConkey, played for the Chargers.

Bennett completed 17 of 31 passes for 231 yards, with a touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble. McConkey played less but had a reception for five yards. The two met on the field after the game.

Bennett was 24 for 38 for 224 yards in the first exhibition game against Dallas but also threw four interceptions. He threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Miller Forristall with four seconds remaining as the Rams rallied for the win.

Bennett was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round last year. He was not with the team during the regular season as he addressed his mental health.

Bennett has gone the distance at quarterback in both games with Stafford and backup Jimmy Garoppolo on the sideline.

Bennett connected with JJ Laap on a 47-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter Saturday. The undrafted rookie wide receiver beat Chargers cornerback Zamari Walton on a go route down the middle with 9:48 remaining.

The touchdown made up for the previous two Rams drives, when Bennett threw an interception to Deane Leonard deep in the end zone on fourth-and-goal at the 1 and Joshua Karty was wide right on a 52-yard field goal attempt.

Karty did have a pair of field goals for the Rams (2-0).

Cameron Dicker kicked three field goals for coach Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers (0-2).

