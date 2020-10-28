Former Bulldogs receiver Jimmy Orr dies at 85

In the Super Bowl against the Jets, the Colts called a “flea flicker” play at the Jets 42-yard line while trailing 7-0 late in the first half. Quarterback Earl Morrall handed the ball to running back Tom Matte, who ran several yards to his right and then stopped and threw back to Morrall.

From there, Morrall was supposed to throw to Orr. In the heat of the moment, Morrall didn’t see Orr, who was alone down the left sideline inside the 10-yard line. No Jets player was even close, and Orr was frantically waving his arms trying to get Morrall’s attention.

Morrall, however, never spotted Orr, so he chose to throw the ball deep in the middle of the field to his fullback. The pass was intercepted, and the Jets went on to a 16-7 victory.