Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Follow AJC Sports at the Georgia-Alabama championship game

January 8, 2022 Indianapolis, IN - Young football fans bundle up on Georgia Street in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, January 8, 2022. 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship culminates in a weekend of events as downtown Indianapolis transforms into Championship Campus. Festival of attractions and activities starting Saturday, January 8 through Monday, January 10. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
caption arrowCaption
January 8, 2022 Indianapolis, IN - Young football fans bundle up on Georgia Street in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday, January 8, 2022. 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship culminates in a weekend of events as downtown Indianapolis transforms into Championship Campus. Festival of attractions and activities starting Saturday, January 8 through Monday, January 10. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Bulldogs
12 minutes ago
We have you covered

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution continues its expansive coverage of Georgia’s quest for a college football national championship. A team of 10 reporters and photographers will provide all the news, reaction, context and stunning visuals as Georgia faces Alabama in the big game Monday night in Indianapolis.

Georgia beat reporter Chip Towers, columnists Mark Bradley and Michael Cunningham and reporters Steve Hummer, Ken Sugiura and Gabriel Burns are joined by photographers Curtis Compton, Hyosub Shin, Bob Andres and Greg Bluestein on Team AJC. As you have all season, you can count on us for the most complete coverage, before and after, of the culmination of the Bulldogs’ historic journey.

Social media

On Twitter: Follow UGA reporter Chip Towers @ctowersajc, @AJCSports and @ajc

On Facebook: UGASportsNewsNow

Georgia-Alabama championship coverage

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 1 Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 8 p.m. Jan. 10

TV / radio: ESPN, 750 AM, 95.5 FM, 1380 AM

A healthy, excited Georgia football team arrives in Indy

Alabama formulating plan to defend Georgia’s Brock Bowers

Indianapolis plans to put on a show for UGA, Bama fans

Before the game: Schedule of championship weekend events

Full coverage on AJC.com

Subscribers will find more coverage, including souvenir pages, in print and ePaper editions.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information (CFP edition)
8m ago
CFP notes: Georgia’s Stetson Bennett a hit at media day
3h ago
Bulldogs fans hunker down for another ‘torture test’ against Alabama
3h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top