Live from the National Championship
Live Updates
Will Reichard kicked another 37-yard field goal to increase the Alabama lead.
The big play on the drive was a 61-yard completion to tight end Cameron Latu that put Alabama to the 6-yard line.
However, the Georgia defense stopped the drive right there, with Channing Tindall sacking Bryce Young for a 13-yard loss on a third-and-goal from the 6-yard line. Georgia has pressured Young for much of the game, but Tindall was the first to put him on the ground.