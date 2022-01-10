Hamburger icon
Alabama 9, Georgia 3
Jan 11, 2022 9:31 PM
Alabama 6, Georgia 3
Jan 11, 2022 9:19 PM
Another injured wide receiver for Alabama
Jan 11, 2022 9:14 PM
Georgia 3, Alabama 3
Jan 11, 2022 9:08 PM
End of first quarter: Alabama 3, Georgia 0
Jan 11, 2022 9:04 PM
George Pickens reports for duty
Jan 11, 2022 9:02 PM
Two possessions, two punts
Jan 11, 2022 8:51 PM
Not a good start for the Bulldogs
Jan 11, 2022 8:37 PM
Alabama 3, Georgia 0
Jan 11, 2022 8:31 PM
No scoop and score
Jan 11, 2022 8:23 PM
Georgia wins opening toss, defers
Jan 11, 2022 8:16 PM
Vince Dooley makes the trip to Indianapolis
Jan 11, 2022 8:01 PM
Lots of support for still-favored Georgia
Jan 11, 2022 7:58 PM
Anticipation: One hour to go before kickoff
Jan 11, 2022 7:00 PM
Jan 10 2022
Good news for one Champ
Jan 10, 2022 6:08 PM
The band is on the scene
Jan 10, 2022 5:09 PM
A final assignment for one of the great writers
Jan 10, 2022 5:01 PM
Stetson Bennett shows his confidence
Jan 10, 2022 4:37 PM
Bulldogs will wear white jerseys for title game
Jan 10, 2022 1:10 PM

Will Reichard kicked another 37-yard field goal to increase the Alabama lead.

The big play on the drive was a 61-yard completion to tight end Cameron Latu that put Alabama to the 6-yard line.

However, the Georgia defense stopped the drive right there, with Channing Tindall sacking Bryce Young for a 13-yard loss on a third-and-goal from the 6-yard line. Georgia has pressured Young for much of the game, but Tindall was the first to put him on the ground.

