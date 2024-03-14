Finally, Georgia advances again in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE – Hello, SEC Tournament second round! It’s been a minute.

Georgia can say that now after managing to get past the first round of the conference tournament for the first time in three years on Wednesday. The 11th-seeded Bulldogs bested No. 14 seed Missouri 64-59 at Bridgestone Arena. And it was way harder than anybody anticipated.

Thank Blue Cain and Justin Hill for allowing Georgia (17-15) to advance. Not only did the freshman-senior guard duo lead the Bulldogs with 19 and 17 points, respectively, they each played hero down the stretch as after UGA fell behind by eight points late in the game.

Chipping away at the deficit behind Cain’s 3-pointers – the freshman from Knoxville made five in the game – Georgia finally made its winning moves.

The Bulldogs looked down-and-out trailing 59-55 with 2:34 to play. But then Cain stole Missouri’s inbounds pass and quickly got the ball to RJ Melendez under the basket. Melendez’s layup rimmed out, but the junior got the rebound and hit Hill with an outlet pass. The senior guard buried a 3-pointer to give Georgia a 60-59 lead with 1:43 to go.

Missouri’s Nick Honor missed a 3-pointer on the next possession, and Cain went high for the rebound.

Cain missed a 3-point try and Missouri called timeout with 42 seconds to go. But the Tigers failed on three shots and two offensive rebounds. Finally, Hill came away with the ball and was fouled.

He made both ends of a one-and-one, completing a 10-0 run for a 62-59 lead.

Another missed trey by Missouri resulted in two more Cain free throws and the final margin. For the first time in a while, Georgia was advancing.

Georgia made quick one-game exits in 2022 and 2023. The Bulldogs also were ousted after just one game in the 2021 tournament when they received a first-round bye only to lose to Missouri in a Thursday game. Georgia last won a first-round game in 2020, beating Ole Miss 81-63, but the tournament was canceled before a second-round game against Florida the next day due to the oncoming surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Florida is the team that awaits the Bulldogs Thursday. The Gators (21-10) beat Georgia twice during the regular season on the way earning a No. 6 seed in this year’s tournament. But while that may offer good vibes to the Florida camp, they also know that the Bulldogs very much could have won when they fell 102-98 in overtime in Gainesville on Jan. 27. Georgia jumped ahead by 11 points in the first half and led by six in the second when the two teams met again on Feb. 17 in Athens. The Gators prevailed 88-82 that time, outscoring the Bulldogs 48-36 in the second half.

As for Wednesday night’s game, the pressure was all on Georgia. The Bulldogs were facing a team that was winless in SEC play this year and one they beat 75-68 in Columbia, Missouri, way back on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, playing the last game of the day and second of the 2024 tournament, tipoff was delayed for nearly a half-hour when Arkansas and Vanderbilt, the No. 12 vs. 13 game, went into overtime. The Razorbacks (16-16) overcame a 15-point deficit to win 90-85.

The Bulldogs were playing their third straight game without injured starter Jabri Abdur-Rahim (ankle).

Victory was much harder to secure than the Bulldogs would have liked. They shot out to a 12-point lead in the first half, surging ahead 21-9 on RJ Sunahara’s layup and staying ahead by as many as eight points with a minute and a half minute remaining in the opening period.

But Missouri would finish the first half on a 7-0 run with a couple of highlight reel plays in the last 36 seconds. First, 7-foot-5 center Connor Vanover made a clock-shot-beating 17-foot jump shot that drew a 30-second timeout from Georgia.

Then, trying to find a good shot while running out the first-half clock, the Bulldogs settled for another 3-point try from Hill. He missed, and Missouri’s Sean East went coast-to-coast with the rebound, converting a fast-break lay-in and getting fouled by Silas Demary in the process. The free threw left the Bulldogs clinging to a 31-30 lead at halftime.