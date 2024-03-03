Georgia Bulldogs

Fernando Gonzalez’s home run helps Bulldogs edge Jackets

Credit: AP

By News services
38 minutes ago

ATHENS - Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 3-1 Saturday in front of a season-high crowd of 3,638 at Foley Field.

The Bulldogs (9-1) broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh when senior catcher Fernando Gonzalez smacked his third home run of the year to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

In the eighth, Georgia added an insurance run on an RBI-double by freshman Tre Phelps. Junior Slate Alford scored after reaching on a leadoff double.

“It’s tough when you play guys like these because they’re a really good team,” said Gonzalez. “We did a good job today, but today is over and now the focus is on tomorrow. We will get our rest and then get ready to go.”

The series continues Sunday at 3:02 p.m. at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville as part of the 21st annual Spring Baseball Classic to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Trailing 1-0 in the third inning Saturday, Tech (7-2) tied the game on a solo home run by Parker Brosius. It was one of only four hits on the day as the Georgia bullpen blanked Tech over the final 6 2/3 innings. Graduate Josh Roberge notched a win with a scoreless inning while graduate Brian Zeldin picked up his second save by recording the final four outs.

Georgia sophomore Kolten Smith provided 4 1/3 shutout innings in relief of starter Christian Mracna.

