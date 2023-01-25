Family of Devin Willock: ‘He will always be loved and never forgotten’

Smart shared that Willock boarded a Greyhound Bus in his hometown of New Milford, N.J., and rode it 16 hours to work out for UGA in Athens.

“He did that twice,” said Smart, the first to speak for the Bulldogs. “I’ve got guys I can’t even get on a bus and ride it to class. ... Dev was different.”

There will be more services for Willock this week back home in New Jersey. There will be a wake at Boulevard Funeral Home (1151 River Road, New Milford, N.J.) from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, followed by a public memorial service on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Community Baptist Church (224 1st Street, Englewood, N.J.). The memorial service will be livestreamed at https://www.rememberingdevinwillock.com/. Willock will be buried at Maple Grove Park Cemetery in South Hackensack, N.J.

In Athens, everyone who spoke referenced Willock’s kindness and gentleness, which belied his 6-foot-7, 335-pound body. Several described him as a “gentle giant.”

Ericson played alongside Willock on the offensive line and sat next to him in the team meeting room and in the Bulldogs’ weekly devotional services inside the Butts-Mehre Football Complex.

“His best quality always was his love and kindness for others,” said Ericson, who said Willock recently volunteered to help him move furniture from his upper-floors apartment. “Devin would do anything for anyone.”

The accident happened hours after Georgia celebrated its second consecutive football national championship with a parade and ceremony at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy was driving the vehicle when it went off the road and struck two utility poles and multiple trees. Willock was ejected from the car and died at the scene. LeCroy, 24, also was killed in the accident. Teammate Warren McClendon and Tory Bowles, another member of the Georgia football recruiting department, also were in the vehicle and survived the accident.

“This is one of the most difficult times we as an organization has ever had to deal with,” Smart said. “I come to to speak to Sharlene and Dave on behalf of our team, our university, every part of our organization. ... These players’ lives were deeply impacted by your son.”

Sharlene Willock asked everyone listening to “love harder, hug more often, be more swift in having a kind word or lending a helping hand. I ask that people honor you memory by adopting these principles and always keeping (Devin) in their heart.”

Mosely said she began dating Willock 2-1/2 years ago and they planned to get married and have kids.

“You’ll live in my memory the rest of my life,” she said.

According to his obituary, Willock was born in the Bronx, N.Y., and moved with his family to New Jersey when he was 4 years old. While growing up in New Milford, Devin attended Berkley School, Gibbs School and New Milford High School. He would later transfer to Paramus Catholic High School where he excelled on the football field earning a scholarship to Georgia.

As an offensive lineman who played both guard and tackle for the Bulldogs, he helped them win back-to-back national championships. Willock played all 15 games this past season, starting two.

“Beyond his accomplishments on the football field his family wants Devin to be remembered for his kindness and smile, knowing he will always be loved and never forgotten,” his obituary reads.

In addition to his parents, brother Dave Willock II, grandparents Yvonne and Lennox John and Delores Christian, aunts Cathy and Tracey John, Ceiley Stout, Beverley Willock, Natalie Southwell and Eureka Roberts, uncles Bradley John, Derrick, Goodwin, Earl, Richie, Kenny, Byron, and Elmors Willock.