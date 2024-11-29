Ex-Georgia Bulldogs, Tucker High star Thomas Brown is Bears’ interim head coach

Matt Eberflus was fired by the Chicago Bears on Friday, one day after botching another late-game situation in a Thanksgiving Day loss to Detroit.

Former Georgia and Falcons player Thomas Brown, Chicago’s offensive coordinator, will serve as interim coach, the Bears said in a statement. Brown was a star at Tucker High School and a member of the AJC Super 11.

Brown played at Georgia from 2004-07 and helped the Bulldogs win the 2005 SEC championship. He rushed for 2,646 yards (5.0 per carry) in 40 games and scored 23 rushing touchdowns.