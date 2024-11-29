Georgia Bulldogs
Ex-Georgia Bulldogs, Tucker High star Thomas Brown is Bears’ interim head coach

Matt Eberflus was fired by the Chicago Bears, one day after botching a timeout in a loss to Detroit
Chicago Bears new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown speaks during an NFL football news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown speaks during an NFL football news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Staff and wire reports
46 minutes ago

Matt Eberflus was fired by the Chicago Bears on Friday, one day after botching another late-game situation in a Thanksgiving Day loss to Detroit.

Former Georgia and Falcons player Thomas Brown, Chicago’s offensive coordinator, will serve as interim coach, the Bears said in a statement. Brown was a star at Tucker High School and a member of the AJC Super 11.

Brown played at Georgia from 2004-07 and helped the Bulldogs win the 2005 SEC championship. He rushed for 2,646 yards (5.0 per carry) in 40 games and scored 23 rushing touchdowns.

The Falcons drafted Brown in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL draft, but he never played for the team because of an injury he suffered in the final exhibition game that landed him on injured reserve.

“This morning ... we informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head coaching position,” Bears General Manager Ryan Poles said. “I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears, who fell to 4-8 with their sixth consecutive loss Thursday.

Seniors Thomas Brown (20), Kregg Lumpkin (6) and Fernando Velasco (75) wave goodbye and walk off the field together. This was their last game at Sanford Stadium.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks to the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks to the media after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus listens to reporters during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on from he sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks down as he talks to reporters during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears offensive linemen stand on the field as they lose 23-20 to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Nov. 28, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

