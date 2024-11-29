Ex-Georgia Bulldogs, Tucker High star Thomas Brown is Bears’ interim head coach

Matt Eberflus was fired by the Chicago Bears on Friday, one day after botching another late-game situation in a Thanksgiving Day loss to Detroit.
Former Georgia and Falcons player Thomas Brown, Chicago’s offensive coordinator, will serve as interim coach, the Bears said in a statement. Brown was a star at Tucker High School and a member of the AJC Super 11.
Brown played at Georgia from 2004-07 and helped the Bulldogs win the 2005 SEC championship. He rushed for 2,646 yards (5.0 per carry) in 40 games and scored 23 rushing touchdowns.
The Falcons drafted Brown in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL draft, but he never played for the team because of an injury he suffered in the final exhibition game that landed him on injured reserve.
“This morning ... we informed Matt of our decision to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head coaching position,” Bears General Manager Ryan Poles said. “I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward.”
Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears, who fell to 4-8 with their sixth consecutive loss Thursday.
