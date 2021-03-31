Diamond Dogs post historic shutout win over Clemson

“Darryn came into a tough situation and threw with a lot of confidence,” said Scott Daeley, serving as interim head coach in Stricklin’s absence. “He had a calm demeanor and attacked their hitters.”

Georgia (17-7, 2-4 SEC) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Riley King drew a leadoff walk, took second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly by Parks Harber. In the fourth, Harber made it 2-0 on a fielder’s choice that scored Corey Collins, who had drawn a leadoff walk.

“Offensively, I thought we swung the batters better even though we had just six hits,” Daeley said. “We had a chance to extend the lead a few times and didn’t. It was a mixed bag. We have to execute better when we have chances to score.”

With its second win in a row, the Bulldogs hope to carry the momentum into the week. Georgia will host No. 14 South Carolina (17-6) in a three-game series that starts Friday night.

The plan is for Stricklin to see that one in person. Pending doctors’ orders, of course.

