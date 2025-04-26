Detroit Lions select ex-Georgia Bulldog Tate Ratledge in NFL draft

Selection: Second round (No. 57 overall), Detroit Lions
Position: Guard
Height, weight: 6-foot-6.5, 308 pounds
Class: Senior
Hometown: Rome
Notable: Two-time All-American during his time at Georgia. ... Made 37 starts at right guard. ... Two-time national champion. ... Two-time first-team All-SEC member. ... Team captain for the 2024 team. ... Member of AJC Super 11 in 2019.
