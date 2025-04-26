Georgia Bulldogs
Detroit Lions select ex-Georgia Bulldog Tate Ratledge in NFL draft

Tate was a two-time All-American at Georgia.
Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge runs a drill during the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
43 minutes ago

Selection: Second round (No. 57 overall), Detroit Lions

Position: Guard

Height, weight: 6-foot-6.5, 308 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Rome

Notable: Two-time All-American during his time at Georgia. ... Made 37 starts at right guard. ... Two-time national champion. ... Two-time first-team All-SEC member. ... Team captain for the 2024 team. ... Member of AJC Super 11 in 2019.

