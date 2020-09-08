DeAndre Baker, facing robbery charges, waived by Giants

Baker was expected to be a starter in Joe Judge’s first season as head coach.

The Giants had two players involved in offseason incidents coming off a 4-12 season that led to the firing of coach Pat Shurmur. Kicker Aldrick Rosas, who made the Pro Bowl in 2018, was involved in a hit-and-run accident. He was released just before the start of training camp.

Mara had said Rosas had a previous arrest for driving under the influence. The co-owner said the team’s background check of Baker before the draft showed no problems and the team was caught off guard by his actions.

New York opens the season Monday night at MetLife Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers.