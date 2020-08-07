Report: Former Bulldog Deandre Baker charged

According to the New York Daily News, Baker, an All-American at Georgia, was charged from an incident that occurred May 13 in Florida. Robbery involving a firearm is a mandatory sentence of at least 10 years in prison and up to life in state prison.

According to the Miramar Police Department arrest warrant, Baker and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar were at a house party when Baker allegedly pointed a semi-automatic weapon at a guest after an argument broke out. The warrant stated the 22-year-old Baker told two other individuals to take money and valuables from the party guests.