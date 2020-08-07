Report: Former Bulldog Deandre Baker charged

Former Georgia football player Deandre Baker, who was drafted by and played for the New York Giants last year, has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, according to a newspaper report.
According to the New York Daily News, Baker, an All-American at Georgia, was charged from an incident that occurred May 13 in Florida. Robbery involving a firearm is a mandatory sentence of at least 10 years in prison and up to life in state prison.
According to the Miramar Police Department arrest warrant, Baker and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar were at a house party when Baker allegedly pointed a semi-automatic weapon at a guest after an argument broke out. The warrant stated the 22-year-old Baker told two other individuals to take money and valuables from the party guests.
According to the New York Daily News, prosecutors declined to charge Dunbar, citing insufficient evidence.
Baker and Dunbar, both out on bond pending the investigation, were placed on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List.
Baker was a first-round pick (No. 30 overall) in the 2019 NFL draft. He won the Thorpe Award as collegiate football’s best defensive back during the 2018 season.