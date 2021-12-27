Dan Lanning makes one last appearance as Georgia’s DC

Three weeks later, the college football world was introduced to his fresh-faced 32-year-old replacement -- Lanning. That was during a Sugar Bowl press conference in New Orleans.

Technically, Lanning was also a “co-defensive coordinator” when he represented Georgia during the lead-up to that game against Texas. Lanning shared the title with then 28-year-old Schumann.

Granted, the stakes are considerably higher for the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs this time. They’ll face No. 2 Michigan in a College Football Playoff semifinal Friday at Hard Rock Stadium. That challenge – and a bonus potentially worth 55 percent of Lanning’s salary – is why Lanning is sticking around.

Meanwhile, Georgia has been preparing for Michigan with essentially three different defensive coordinators. Make that four including Smart, a longtime defensive coordinator himself.

One would think the Bulldogs’ defenders should be exceptionally prepared.

They need to be. Georgia’s defense, which remains among the best in the nation statistically, was terrorized by Alabama in the SEC Championship game. The Crimson Tide and quarterback Bryce Young torched the Bulldogs with 421 yards passing and three touchdowns in the 41-24 victory.

