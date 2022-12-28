Countdown to Peach Bowl: Bailey, Doss to be honorary captains

Bailey was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019 after the former first-round draft pick played 15 seasons in the NFL with Washington and Denver. He earned First-Team All-Pro three times, Second-Team All-Pro four times and was named to the Pro Bowl 12 times. His 12 Pro Bowl selections are the most for a defensive back in league history. He finished his pro career with 52 interceptions, including a league leading 10 picks in 2006 and NFL record 203 career passes defended.

Bailey was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame this year and the Peach Bowl Hall of Fame in 2018. He played at Georgia from 1996-98. In 1998 he was a consensus First Team All-American and was awarded the Nagurski Trophy, recognizing the nation’s top defensive player that season. Bailey was a two-time First Team All-SEC selection (1997, 1998) and was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 1996.