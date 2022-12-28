Countdown to Peach Bowl: Bailey, Doss to be honorary captains

Champ Bailey and Mike Doss will be honorary captains for their respective alma maters at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday. Bailey will represent Georgia and Doss will represent Ohio State when the teams meet in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Bailey was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019 after the former first-round draft pick played 15 seasons in the NFL with Washington and Denver. He earned First-Team All-Pro three times, Second-Team All-Pro four times and was named to the Pro Bowl 12 times. His 12 Pro Bowl selections are the most for a defensive back in league history. He finished his pro career with 52 interceptions, including a league leading 10 picks in 2006 and NFL record 203 career passes defended.
Bailey was inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame this year and the Peach Bowl Hall of Fame in 2018. He played at Georgia from 1996-98. In 1998 he was a consensus First Team All-American and was awarded the Nagurski Trophy, recognizing the nation’s top defensive player that season. Bailey was a two-time First Team All-SEC selection (1997, 1998) and was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 1996.
Doss was part of Ohio State’s 2002 BCS National Championship team. He was also a part of Indianapolis’ Super Bowl XLI championship in 2007. Doss was drafted in the second round of the 2003 and played eight NFL seasons with Indianapolis, Minnesota and Cincinnati.
Doss was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this year. He was one of just eight three-time All-Americans in Ohio State history, earning unanimous honors after his senior season, when he was also named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com