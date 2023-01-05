Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game

One of the most notable critics of the policy is the @3YearLetterman account, a parody Twitter feed of a youth football coach and Bulldog fanatic who called on Congress to pass a “Gerald R. Ford Right to Tailgate Act of 2023.”

His response to Kemp’s tweet: “Finally, an elected official addressing the issues that we actually care about.”

Kemp, an Athens native and diehard Bulldog fan, also has political reasons to take aim at the tailgating ban. He’s long railed against “Hollywood elitists” backing his Democratic rivals, and mocking the policy could become a new fixture at his political events.

Rooting for Georgia, of course, is a bipartisan affair. Kemp and other state leaders have rearranged the schedule for the opening of the legislative session to accommodate lawmakers and state officials who are traveling to Monday’s game.