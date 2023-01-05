BreakingNews
Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game
ajc logo
X

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

A ban on tailgating outside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for the college football national championship has drawn the wrath of the state’s most powerful Georgia Bulldog fan: Gov. Brian Kemp.

“While California may not know this, in the South a tailgate with friends & family is the only way to prepare for a big game,” the Republican tweeted of the restriction ahead of Monday’s title game between Georgia and TCU.

“When Georgia hosts the 2025 #NationalChampionship,” Kemp added, “we’ll make sure fans are able to tailgate! Even if it’s at the state Capitol!!”

ExploreGeorgia football is part of the political playbook this fall

Kemp joined a chorus of critics slamming the bizarre stance on the College Football Playoff’s official website: “Tailgating will not be allowed in any SoFi Stadium parking lot.”

“If they tried to pull this at the NFL stadium in Atlanta, SEC fans would unite to burn the city to the ground while shouting about how maybe Sherman did the right thing,” said Eric Teusink, a Decatur attorney and longtime Georgia football supporter.

One of the most notable critics of the policy is the @3YearLetterman account, a parody Twitter feed of a youth football coach and Bulldog fanatic who called on Congress to pass a “Gerald R. Ford Right to Tailgate Act of 2023.”

His response to Kemp’s tweet: “Finally, an elected official addressing the issues that we actually care about.”

ExploreIn Georgia politics, red and black is stronger than red and blue

Kemp, an Athens native and diehard Bulldog fan, also has political reasons to take aim at the tailgating ban. He’s long railed against “Hollywood elitists” backing his Democratic rivals, and mocking the policy could become a new fixture at his political events.

Rooting for Georgia, of course, is a bipartisan affair. Kemp and other state leaders have rearranged the schedule for the opening of the legislative session to accommodate lawmakers and state officials who are traveling to Monday’s game.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?4h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp won’t back Biden’s plan to elevate Georgia in 2024 primary vote
11h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans split over bitter McCarthy speaker battle
3h ago

Credit: Ben Birchhall

Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during row
1h ago

Credit: Ben Birchhall

Report: Prince Harry says William attacked him during row
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Working families resort to hotels for homes
The Latest

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans split over bitter McCarthy speaker battle
3h ago
Kemp won’t back Biden’s plan to elevate Georgia in 2024 primary vote
11h ago
The Jolt: Georgia Republicans at the center of House speaker chaos
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top