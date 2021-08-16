‘Connection’ what Kirby Smart likes most as Bulldogs land at No. 5 in preseason polls

The remainder of Sunday was used to “rest and heal up,” according to Smart. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were back at it on Woodruff Practice Fields on Monday and will be again on Tuesday. Georgia, like all Division I teams, currently is not saddled by the NCAA’s 20-hours-per-week rule. That will change on Wednesday when fall semester classes begin.

The Bulldogs head into their ninth of 25 practices Monday an injury-riddled team, especially at receiver and on the offensive line. But the high-participation rate for the church outing Sunday validates what Smart described as the strength of the 2021 team — “connection.”

“I know that’s not what you wanted to hear, but that’s what I’m most proud of,” Smart said Saturday. “The relationship and how they feel about each other and being very intentional about the time we spend to know what we’re fighting for, that pleases me the most.”

Dogs picked No. 5, again

Preseason pollsters agree that the Bulldogs should be an exceptional team again this year. On Monday, they drew a No. 5 ranking in The Associated Press poll, which is voted on by media members. It’s the fourth season in a row Georgia enters the season with a Top 5 ranking.

No. 5 is the same ranking as Georgia got last week from the coaches in the USA Today poll. Clemson, Georgia’s season-opening opponent, was picked No. 3 in the AP. The Tigers were picked No. 2 in the coaches’ poll, while the AP had Oklahoma No. 2. Defending national champion Alabama was picked No. 1 in both polls.

Of course, all that is subject to change after the first game. Besides, the AP and USA Today polls are nothing more than a speculation exercise these days. The only rankings that matter anymore are those compiled by the College Football Playoff, which are first released in October.

The AJC recognizes the AP poll until the CFP rankings come out. So, the Dukes Mayo Classic is officially is a Top 5 matchup featuring No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia (7:30 p.m., Channel 2 Action News).

Muschamp’s role explained

Former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp was elevated to a full-time assistant coaches’ role by Smart last month after special teams coordinator Scott Cochran left the team to seek “mental health” treatment. Muschamp had joined Smart’s staff as a defensive analyst in the support ranks in February.

Smart said while special teams is a big part of what Muschamp is coaching, it’s not his only role. He said tight ends coach Todd Hartley’s responsibilities will expand from punt team to include other units, but that special teams analyst Robby Discher is acting as the de facto special teams coordinator.

“Coach Muschamp’s going to reside over the other units but, to be honest with you, we have a special person on our staff (who was) unbelievable last year,” Smart said. “The ULL (Louisiana-LaFayette) was one of the best teams in the country at the return units. And Robby Discher, the hire we made in the offseason, he coaches the coaches. He’s there for Muschamp with ideas.”

Of course, Muschamp, who has been a head coach at Florida and South Carolina, has special teams experience as well.

“You’re probably more special teams when you’re head coach then you are when you’re the special teams coach,” Smart said. “I know Will ran his program very similar to how we run ours and he was involved in those. I was very involved. He brings a lot of energy to the meetings. I think the players respect him, the job he’s done. And, so far, I’ve been really excited about it. It almost reinvigorated because there’s a new voice and a lot of people are up there talking. They’re hearing different voices every day and the players are really competing.”

Remaining objectives

With the camp portion of the preseason behind him, Smart said building depth is primary area the Bulldogs need to shore up most before heading to Charlotte for Top 5 matchup against Clemson.

“Depth at several positions is something I feel concerned with,” Smart said. “I feel really good with the first 22, a lot of different looks. But I don’t feel great about the depth of our team. We’re trying to get more players to play winning football, so we can get ready to go.”

As of Monday, Georgia has 15 more practices in which to do that.