Kirby Smart explains Will Muschamp’s role with Bulldogs

Smart said while special teams is a big part of what Muschamp is coaching, it’s not his only role. He said tight ends coach Todd Hartley’s responsibilities will expand from punt team to include other units, but that special teams analyst Robby Discher is acting as the de facto special teams coordinator.

“Coach Muschamp’s going to reside over the other units but, to be honest with you, we have a special person on our staff (who was) unbelievable last year,” Smart said. “The ULL (Louisiana-LaFayette) was one of the best teams in the country at the return units. And Robby Discher, the hire we made in the offseason, he coaches the coaches. He’s there for Muschamp with ideas.”