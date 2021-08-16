Kirby Smart explains Will Muschamp’s role with Bulldogs

ATHENS — Former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp was elevated to a full-time assistant coaches’ role by Smart last month after special teams coordinator Scott Cochran left the team to seek “mental health” treatment. Muschamp had joined Smart’s staff as a defensive analyst in the support ranks in February.
Smart said while special teams is a big part of what Muschamp is coaching, it’s not his only role. He said tight ends coach Todd Hartley’s responsibilities will expand from punt team to include other units, but that special teams analyst Robby Discher is acting as the de facto special teams coordinator.
“Coach Muschamp’s going to reside over the other units but, to be honest with you, we have a special person on our staff (who was) unbelievable last year,” Smart said. “The ULL (Louisiana-LaFayette) was one of the best teams in the country at the return units. And Robby Discher, the hire we made in the offseason, he coaches the coaches. He’s there for Muschamp with ideas.”
Of course, Muschamp, who has been a head coach at Florida and South Carolina, has special teams experience as well.
“You’re probably more special teams when you’re head coach then you are when you’re the special teams coach,” Smart said. “I know Will ran his program very similar to how we run ours and he was involved in those. I was very involved. He brings a lot of energy to the meetings. I think the players respect him, the job he’s done. And, so far, I’ve been really excited about it. It almost reinvigorated because there’s a new voice and a lot of people are up there talking. They’re hearing different voices every day and the players are really competing.”