Competitive factor very high in Georgia Bulldogs’ latest scrimmage

ATHENS – The Georgia Bulldogs won’t go at it again like they did this past Saturday. Oh, there still will be full-contact workouts and the “Bloody Tuesday” practices throughout the season. But as far as competitive scrimmages such as the one conducted this past weekend at Sanford Stadium, those are done for 2024.
Georgia football lettermen, parents and other invited guests were the only ones permitted to witness the internal clash that was conducted between the hedges. Featuring ones-versus-ones, twos-vs.-twos and so on, the final scrimmage of preseason camp was designed to help coaches to determine what players will be “on the bus,” per se, for the season opener against Clemson on Aug. 31. Bulldogs who are assured of roles or are still battling injuries either did not participate or had short days. Others on the bubble tended to be heavily-featured within the action and drew the attention of coach Kirby Smart and his staff.
No. 1-ranked Georgia will be back at Sanford Stadium at least one more time before facing the 14th-ranked Tigers in 11 days in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (noon, ABC). But the next scrimmage will be more like a dress rehearsal for game-day operations rather than a wholly competitive endeavor to determine roles for the season. That’s what was afoot this past Saturday.
Following are some observations shared with the AJC:
- The biggest news was the return of Jared Wilson at center. The 6-foot-3, 310-pound starter has been sidelined most of camp with Achilles tendinitis. But Wilson handled most of the snaps with No. 1 offense, which allowed senior Tate Ratledge to return to the right guard position earned him preseason All-SEC mention.
- Freshman running back Nate Frazier continued to impress and probably had more touches than anybody. He took a shot on a play in which he lowered his shoulder for extra yardage but appeared to emerge healthy.
- Junior running back Trevor Etienne didn’t participate. It was unclear whether coaches were just being protective or his absence was omen that he possible doesn’t play in the opener due to suspension. He has drawn nothing but high praise from Smart, who has called him “the leader of the running back room.” No work for Roderick Robinson (ankle) and limited for Branson Robinson.
- Sophomore quarterback Gunner Stockton had his best day of the preseason and appears to have locked down the backup role for the Bulldogs. Freshman Ryan Puglisi and transfer Jaden Rashada shared snaps with the third offense.
- Another solid day for Carson Beck. The Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback completed a lot of contested throws to receivers Arian Smith, Dominic Lovett, Dillon Bell and Anthony Evans against the No. 1 defense.
- Junior wideout Cole Speer had the longest catch of the day, which went for more than 50 yards. He was run down by linebacker CJ Allen, saving a touchdown.
- Smael Mondon was back with the linebackers, where the Bulldogs are loaded across the board.
- Defensive linemen Xzavier McLeod and Warren Brinson did not participate. Junior Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins did and stood out. Freshmen Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Nmandi Ogboko flashed within the group.
- Cornerback Julian Humphrey was first on the field for the No. 1 defense and had a very good day, while Daniel Harris went with the 2s, along with freshman Ellis Robinson.
- Senior safety Dan Jackson was first in opposite of Malaki Starks at safety. Freshman safety KJ Bolden worked with the second-team defense. Joenel Aguero appears to have won the start at “star,” the fifth defensive-back position.
- Wideout Sacovie White and Harris seemed to draw more than their share of attention from the microphone-wielding Smart. Generally, that’s a good sign for a Georgia player.
- Tight end Lawson Luckie had a productive afternoon. He often takes wide splits and is on the field with starter Oscar Delp. Transfer Ben Yurosek went with the 3s.
- Senior Xavier Truss was first in at right tackle, but Monroe Freeling also got snaps with the No. 1 offense.
- Placekicker Peyton Woodring and punter Brett Thorson both turned in strong performances.
