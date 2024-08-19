Competitive factor very high in Georgia Bulldogs’ latest scrimmage

ATHENS – The Georgia Bulldogs won’t go at it again like they did this past Saturday. Oh, there still will be full-contact workouts and the “Bloody Tuesday” practices throughout the season. But as far as competitive scrimmages such as the one conducted this past weekend at Sanford Stadium, those are done for 2024.

Georgia football lettermen, parents and other invited guests were the only ones permitted to witness the internal clash that was conducted between the hedges. Featuring ones-versus-ones, twos-vs.-twos and so on, the final scrimmage of preseason camp was designed to help coaches to determine what players will be “on the bus,” per se, for the season opener against Clemson on Aug. 31. Bulldogs who are assured of roles or are still battling injuries either did not participate or had short days. Others on the bubble tended to be heavily-featured within the action and drew the attention of coach Kirby Smart and his staff.

No. 1-ranked Georgia will be back at Sanford Stadium at least one more time before facing the 14th-ranked Tigers in 11 days in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (noon, ABC). But the next scrimmage will be more like a dress rehearsal for game-day operations rather than a wholly competitive endeavor to determine roles for the season. That’s what was afoot this past Saturday.