Clemson player arrested for driving 115 mph, crash with mail truck

Clemson plays Georgia to open the 2021 season in Charlotte, N.C. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Clemson plays Georgia to open the 2021 season in Charlotte, N.C. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson cornerback Fred Davis II was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving for going 60 mph over the posted speed limit in July, leading to an accident.

The Clemson Police Department said in a release Sunday that Davis was traveling at 115 mph before colliding with a mail truck and injuring the driver on July 21. Davis turned himself in Sunday and has been released on bail.

Clemson police said the mail carrier sustained severe injuries in the wreck and “will require months or longer for recovery.”

Davis was not injured in the accident. The school said Davis remains with the program and will be subject to internal discipline, per the Clemson Student-Athlete Handbook.

Davis, from Jacksonville, Florida, played in 11 games as a freshman in 2020. The 6-foot defensive back had 13 tackles and broke up two passes, both coming in Clemson’s win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game a year ago.

Clemson opens the 2021 season against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke’s Mayo Classic Sept. 4 (7:30 p.m., Channel 2 Action News) in Charlotte, N.C.

