ajc logo
X

Game time set for Georgia-Clemson

Georgia and Clemson have played each other 64 times in football, but only four times since 1995. The SEC and ACC powerhouses will renew their rivalry in Atlanta in 2024. Georgia leads the series 42-18-4. One of the series' signature moments was Kevin Butler's record-setting field goal to give Georgia the win in 1984. In their last meeting in 2014, Todd Gurley led the Bulldogs in the series' highest scoring game ... ... a 45-21 season-opening win at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia Bulldogs | 11 minutes ago
By Chip Towers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia and Clemson will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ABC, it was announced Tuesday. The Bulldog’s season opener in the Duke’s Mayo Classic will be in played on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C. It will be part of a five-game early-season schedule involving SEC teams against non-conference opponents.

In addition, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic on Sept. 4 between Alabama and Miami will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff on Sept. 6 between Louisville and Ole Miss will kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Both will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The early schedule includes:

Sept. 4: Alabama vs. Miami in Chick-fil-A Kickoff, 3:30 p.m., ABC,

Sept 4: Georgia vs. Clemson in Duke’s Mayo Classic, 7:30 pm., ABC

Sept. 6: Louisville vs. Ole Miss in Chick-fil-A Kickoff, 8 p.m. ESPN

Sept. 11: Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m. ESPN

Sept. 18: Auburn at Penn State, 7:30 p.m. ABC

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top