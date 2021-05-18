Game time set for Georgia-Clemson

Georgia and Clemson will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised by ABC, it was announced Tuesday. The Bulldog’s season opener in the Duke’s Mayo Classic will be in played on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, N.C. It will be part of a five-game early-season schedule involving SEC teams against non-conference opponents.
In addition, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic on Sept. 4 between Alabama and Miami will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff on Sept. 6 between Louisville and Ole Miss will kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. Both will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The early schedule includes:
Sept. 4: Alabama vs. Miami in Chick-fil-A Kickoff, 3:30 p.m., ABC,
Sept 4: Georgia vs. Clemson in Duke’s Mayo Classic, 7:30 pm., ABC
Sept. 6: Louisville vs. Ole Miss in Chick-fil-A Kickoff, 8 p.m. ESPN
Sept. 11: Texas at Arkansas, 7 p.m. ESPN
Sept. 18: Auburn at Penn State, 7:30 p.m. ABC