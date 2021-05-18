Game time set for Georgia-Clemson

Georgia and Clemson have played each other 64 times in football, but only four times since 1995. The SEC and ACC powerhouses will renew their rivalry in Atlanta in 2024. Georgia leads the series 42-18-4. One of the series' signature moments was Kevin Butler's record-setting field goal to give Georgia the win in 1984. In their last meeting in 2014, Todd Gurley led the Bulldogs in the series' highest scoring game ... ... a 45-21 season-opening win at Sanford Stadium.