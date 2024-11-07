Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

4-star WR prospect out of Milton commits to Georgia football

Wiley was a 2024 AJC Super 11 selection.
Milton High School standout CJ Wiley announced he was committing to Georgia, via Hayes Fawcett of On3. Wiley decommitted from FSU. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Milton High School standout CJ Wiley announced he was committing to Georgia, via Hayes Fawcett of On3. Wiley decommitted from FSU. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By Jeff Sentell
44 minutes ago

Four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley made a surprising turn in his college recruitment Wednesday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound wideout, who was an AJC Super 11 selection, committed to FSU when most of the recruiting industry thought he would join Georgia’s 2025 class earlier this year — and he’s pulled another stunner.

ExploreMeet the 2024 AJC Super 11 players

The Milton High School standout announced he was committing to Georgia, via Hayes Fawcett of On3. Wiley decommitted from FSU.

His decommitment came on the heels of a visit to Texas A&M for that program’s big home win against LSU, leading many to believe the Aggies were the team to beat.

Wiley, the 25th member of the 2025 class, now gives the Bulldogs five receivers in his recruiting cycle. He joins five-star prospect Talyn Taylor as a strong pair of top 100 wideouts.

His commitment is a big win for Kirby Smart and receivers coach James Coley. In less than one year’s worth of recruiting for the Bulldogs again, the former offensive coordinator has added depth and turned up the talent level for the program.

Wiley has 40 catches for 680 yards, averaging 17 yards per reception, and nine touchdowns so far this season for the nation’s No. 2 team on MaxPreps.com.

Wiley had a stellar breakout junior season last fall for the Class 7A state champions, recording 68 catches for 1,473 yards and 14 TDs. He averaged 21.7 yards per catch for the Eagles.

Former Georgia standout Terrence Edwards coached Wiley last season at Milton before accepting the head coaching job this year at Mount Vernon.

About the Author

Follow Jeff Sentell on facebookFollow Jeff Sentell on twitter

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
Placeholder Image

AP

Florida freshman QB DJ Lagway will have more tests to determine extent of hamstring...
Placeholder Image

Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia commit Elijah Griffin’s ‘unmatched’ effort leads top performers in Week 12
Placeholder Image

Jeff Sentell

4-star prospect flips commitment from Georgia Tech to Georgia Bulldogs
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Accuser in domestic case against Georgia wideout wants charges dismissed34m ago
Georgia’s Trevor Etienne not listed on first injury report for game against Ole Miss41m ago
Why the CFP selection committee put Ohio State ahead of Georgia
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Election 2024: Live recap of Election Day47m ago
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?