His decommitment came on the heels of a visit to Texas A&M for that program’s big home win against LSU, leading many to believe the Aggies were the team to beat.

Wiley, the 25th member of the 2025 class, now gives the Bulldogs five receivers in his recruiting cycle. He joins five-star prospect Talyn Taylor as a strong pair of top 100 wideouts.

His commitment is a big win for Kirby Smart and receivers coach James Coley. In less than one year’s worth of recruiting for the Bulldogs again, the former offensive coordinator has added depth and turned up the talent level for the program.

Wiley has 40 catches for 680 yards, averaging 17 yards per reception, and nine touchdowns so far this season for the nation’s No. 2 team on MaxPreps.com.

Wiley had a stellar breakout junior season last fall for the Class 7A state champions, recording 68 catches for 1,473 yards and 14 TDs. He averaged 21.7 yards per catch for the Eagles.

Former Georgia standout Terrence Edwards coached Wiley last season at Milton before accepting the head coaching job this year at Mount Vernon.