Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Check out the SEC championship game uniforms for Georgia, Texas

ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago

Here’s a look at the uniforms Georgia and Texas will wear Saturday in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

The Bulldogs wore white jerseys with red helmets and the Longhorns wore burnt orange jerseys and white helmets in the Oct. 19 matchup in Austin, Texas.

Georgia has had the red jersey/helmet combo in its last three games -- all at home -- but it is the designated visiting team in Saturday’s game. Texas will be the home team, finishing the regular season at 7-1 in the conference while Georgia finished at 6-2.

ExploreMore coverage of the Georgia Bulldogs on ajc.com

About the Author

AJC Sports
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs get rematch with Texas in SEC Championship game
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rare trip to Atlanta, ‘The Benz’ for Texas Longhorns
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Georgia high school football state championship brackets
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 6 Georgia focusing on rivalry game against Georgia Tech before shifting attention to...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia basketball ‘ready for next step’ as Notre Dame arrives2h ago
Rare trip to Atlanta, ‘The Benz’ for Texas Longhorns
Injured RB Trevor Etienne is still ‘a ways away’ as Georgia turns attention to Texas
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says