Check out the SEC championship game uniforms for Georgia, Texas

Here’s a look at the uniforms Georgia and Texas will wear Saturday in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
The Bulldogs wore white jerseys with red helmets and the Longhorns wore burnt orange jerseys and white helmets in the Oct. 19 matchup in Austin, Texas.
Georgia has had the red jersey/helmet combo in its last three games -- all at home -- but it is the designated visiting team in Saturday’s game. Texas will be the home team, finishing the regular season at 7-1 in the conference while Georgia finished at 6-2.
