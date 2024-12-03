Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

College Football Playoff predictions ahead of penultimate rankings

Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse (78) pressures Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the fourth quarter at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Austin, Tx. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse (78) pressures Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the fourth quarter at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Austin, Tx. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Connor Riley
1 hour ago

We have reached the final slate of games before the 12-team College Football Playoff field is to be announced, as the conference championship games will be played this weekend.

The five highest-ranked conference champions will clinch automatic bids into the College Football Playoff, with the top four seeds earning byes into the quarterfinals.

Georgia could earn one of those coveted byes, and earn some much-needed rest. The Bulldogs will face the Texas Longhorns in the SEC Championship game, set for 4 p.m. ET this Saturday in Atlanta.

Both Texas and Georgia figure to rank inside of the College Football Playoff committee’s penultimate rankings, which will be revealed on Tuesday night. Georgia was ranked No. 7 prior to beating Georgia Tech 44-42 this past weekend. The Bulldogs should be positioned to move up following the losses of Ohio State and Miami.

While the conference championship games are set, there is still plenty we don’t know about how the College Football Playoff field will shake out. Below are projections from the AJC sports staff and the national media. These are the predicted final rankings rather than a prediction of what the committee will announce on Tuesday night.

Projected College Football Playoff rankings

Mark Bradley, AJC

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Boise State
  4. Arizona State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Tennessee
  7. Texas
  8. Penn State
  9. Ohio State
  10. Clemson
  11. Indiana
  12. SMU

Analysis: Georgia over Texas in the SEC. Oregon over Penn State in the Big Ten. Arizona State over Iowa State in the Big 12. Boise State over UNLV in the Mountain West. But the result that leaves Alabama, Miami and South Carolina on the outside is Clemson over SMU in the ACC.

Kaylee Mansell, DawgNation

  1. Oregon
  2. Texas
  3. SMU
  4. Boise State
  5. Penn State
  6. Georgia
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ohio State
  10. Arizona State
  11. Indiana
  12. South Carolina

Analysis: Rivalry weekend changed a lot for the rankings this week. However, the real rankings next week are what matter most and I’m curious to see how the committee will determine how to place conference runner-ups. At this point, it looks like a 3 loss SEC team will get a bid and I think they’ll select the hottest football team in the country in South Carolina due to their win streak and their big win over Clemson last weekend.

Brandon Adams, DawgNation

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Clemson
  4. Boise State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas
  7. Penn State
  8. Iowa State
  9. Tennessee
  10. Ohio State
  11. Indiana
  12. Alabama

Analysis: The toughest decision for the committee is likely to be which teams earn the coveted 5-8 seeds and get to host first-round Playoff games. The easiest answer seems to be Notre Dame at 11-1. Beyond that, the prediction here is that the two conference runners-up in the SEC and Big Ten and the champion from the Big 12 will also get home games. The eventual Big 12 champion (our pick is Iowa State) will have to make a major leap in the rankings to get there. But historically, the committee likes conference champions, and it might see fit to reward the Cyclones and keep the peace with its conference brethren, who undoubtedly would be upset if the Big 12 falls below the Mountain West for one of the top four seeds.

Jeff Sentell, DawgNation

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Boise State
  4. Clemson
  5. Texas
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Penn State
  8. Ohio State
  9. Tennessee
  10. Indiana
  11. Alabama
  12. Arizona State

Analysis: Yeah, Alabama gets in. Those playoffs hopes needed some Muhammad Ali D-Con level roach spray to try to put down. I think that the committee will have a hard time trying to deal with where Ohio State should be ranked after Oregon wins the Big 12 title against Penn State. I’d like for the panel to align the most TV-friendly first-round matchups and avoid rematches where it can.

Connor Riley, DawgNation:

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. SMU
  4. Boise State
  5. Texas
  6. Penn State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ohio State
  10. Arizona State
  11. Indiana
  12. Alabama

Analysis: Losses by Ohio State and Miami shake up the rankings heading into the final week of rankings. The big thing we don’t know is how the College Football Playoff committee will treat teams that lose in the conference championship games. Could SMU survive a loss this weekend and still make the field? The Miami loss opens the door for a team like Alabama to get in as the final at-large team in the field.

Bud Elliott, CBS Sports

  1. Oregon
  2. Texas
  3. Boise State
  4. Clemson
  5. Penn State
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Georgia
  8. Ohio State
  9. Tennessee
  10. Indiana
  11. Alabama
  12. Arizona State

Andy Staples, On3

  1. Oregon
  2. Texas
  3. SMU
  4. Boise State
  5. Penn State
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Georgia
  8. Ohio State
  9. Tennessee
  10. Indiana
  11. Alabama
  12. Arizona State

Stewart Mandel, The Athletic

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. SMU
  4. Boise State
  5. Texas
  6. Penn State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Tennessee
  9. Ohio State
  10. Indiana
  11. Miami
  12. Arizona State

About the Author

Follow Connor Riley on twitter

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs’ slow rise in College Football Playoff rankings continues
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Conference newcomers to play for titles in Power Four. Oregon-Penn St, Texas-Georgia...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AP Top 25: Ohio St, Miami, Clemson drop; Texas, Penn St, Notre Dame, Georgia in line...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 6 Georgia focusing on rivalry game against Georgia Tech before shifting attention to...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Kirby Smart on what makes Arch Manning a ‘scary’ threat for the Georgia defense40m ago
Georgia Tech still ticked about officiating in loss to UGA2h ago
As Georgia Bulldogs’ starter, Carson Beck’s finishes are hard to beat
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says