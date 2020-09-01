X

CBS picks two Bulldogs games to air this fall

Georgia will play a 10-game, all-SEC schedule in 2020.

Georgia Bulldogs | 22 minutes ago
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Georgia Bulldogs will be featured in at least two SEC on CBS games this season, according to the scheduled announced Tuesday for the 2020 college football season.

The 14 SEC teams will play a 10-game conference-only schedule this season. Georgia’s games at Alabama and Jacksonville (against Florida) were among the six games CBS selected to broadcast this fall.

For any games not chosen before the start of the season, the normal 12- or six-day selection process will be used during the season. Additional games will be televised on ESPN networks and the SEC Network.

CBS — which features the broadcast team of Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson, along with reporter Jamie Erdahl —will televise the SEC Football Championship Game Dec. 19 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The SEC on CBS Kickoff times:

Sept. 26 (3:30 p.m.) – Mississippi State at LSU

Oct. 3 (3:30 p.m.) – Texas A&M at Alabama

Oct. 17 (8 p.m.) – Georgia at Alabama

Oct. 31 (3:30 p.m.) – LSU at Auburn

Nov. 7 (3:30 p.m.) – Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)

Nov. 14 (6 p.m.) – Alabama at LSU

Dec. 19 (TBD) – SEC Football Championship Game (in Atlanta)

