Carolina Panthers select ex-Georgia Bulldog Trevor Etienne in NFL draft

Selection: Fourth round (No. 114 overall), Carolina Panthers
Position: Running back
Height, weight: 5-foot-9, 198 pounds
Class: Junior
Hometown: Jennings, Louisiana
Notable: Transferred to Georgia from Florida for his final season. ... Ran for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns in his lone season at Georgia. ... Third-team All-SEC selection in 2024. ... Rushed for five touchdowns in two wins over Texas last season. ... Rushed for 2,081 yards and 23 touchdowns during his time in college. ... Younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Georgia makes another transfer portal addition, brings in UCF offensive lineman
The Bulldogs landed a commitment Saturday morning from University of Central Florida offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr.
Featured
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all
Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.
Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.