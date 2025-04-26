Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Carolina Panthers select ex-Georgia Bulldog Trevor Etienne in NFL draft

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne runs a drill during the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Georgia running back Trevor Etienne runs a drill during the school's NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga.
By AJC Sports
0 minutes ago

Selection: Fourth round (No. 114 overall), Carolina Panthers

Position: Running back

Height, weight: 5-foot-9, 198 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Jennings, Louisiana

Notable: Transferred to Georgia from Florida for his final season. ... Ran for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns in his lone season at Georgia. ... Third-team All-SEC selection in 2024. ... Rushed for five touchdowns in two wins over Texas last season. ... Rushed for 2,081 yards and 23 touchdowns during his time in college. ... Younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.