Carolina Panthers select ex-Georgia Bulldog Trevor Etienne in NFL draft

Class: Junior

Hometown: Jennings, Louisiana

Notable: Transferred to Georgia from Florida for his final season. ... Ran for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns in his lone season at Georgia. ... Third-team All-SEC selection in 2024. ... Rushed for five touchdowns in two wins over Texas last season. ... Rushed for 2,081 yards and 23 touchdowns during his time in college. ... Younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.