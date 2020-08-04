Bulldogs, SEC move forward with preseason camp Aug. 17

The Bulldogs were to begin practice Aug. 7, but that was before the league opted to delay the start of the season until Sept. 26 and play a conference-only schedule. Tuesday’s news means teams will be able to get in the usual 25 practice opportunities before the first game, but with more days off in between.

NCAA teams have actually been able to work out and train as a team since July 15. But starting Aug. 17 they will able to practice 20 hours a week and eventually introduce pads and full-contact workouts. A five-day acclimatization period is required, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.