Bulldogs just miss making NCAA baseball tournament field

Georgia’s 3-4 record against No. 1-ranked teams — Vanderbilt in Nashville and Arkansas in Fayetteville — this season, wasn’t impressive enough for the field of 64. The Bulldogs (31-25, 13-17 in SEC), however, were good enough to be named among the “First Four” teams behind Pittsburgh and Baylor. Should any team withdraw due to COVID-19, the Bulldogs would be the third team invited.

The Bulldogs went 1-2 in the SEC Tournament last week in Hoover, Ala., notching just one victory against LSU and an 11-2 loss to Arkansas — the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament. Nine SEC teams made the field of 64.