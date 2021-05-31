Bulldogs just miss making NCAA baseball tournament field

The NCAA baseball tournament bracket, announced Monday, does not include Georgia.
Georgia’s 3-4 record against No. 1-ranked teams — Vanderbilt in Nashville and Arkansas in Fayetteville — this season, wasn’t impressive enough for the field of 64. The Bulldogs (31-25, 13-17 in SEC), however, were good enough to be named among the “First Four” teams behind Pittsburgh and Baylor. Should any team withdraw due to COVID-19, the Bulldogs would be the third team invited.
The Bulldogs went 1-2 in the SEC Tournament last week in Hoover, Ala., notching just one victory against LSU and an 11-2 loss to Arkansas — the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament. Nine SEC teams made the field of 64.
The lack of an invitation means Georgia will miss the tournament after two straight appearances. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.