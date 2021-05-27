Georgia loses to Ole Miss, ending Bulldogs’ stay at SEC Tournament

Freshman Liam Sullivan (1-2) started for the Bulldogs and pitched three innings, allowing two of the Rebels’ four runs to go with six strikeouts and two walks. Sophomore Jonathan Cannon relieved Sullivan going to the fourth. He pitched the final five innings and allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five.

The Bulldogs finished 1-2 in Hoover, with a 4-1 victory against LSU on Tuesday and an 11-2 loss to Arkansas on Wednesday.