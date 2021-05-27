Georgia loses to Ole Miss, ending Bulldogs’ stay at SEC Tournament

Georgia was eliminated from the SEC baseball tournament Thursday afternoon, losing to Ole Miss 4-0 in Hoover, Ala.
Freshman Liam Sullivan (1-2) started for the Bulldogs and pitched three innings, allowing two of the Rebels’ four runs to go with six strikeouts and two walks. Sophomore Jonathan Cannon relieved Sullivan going to the fourth. He pitched the final five innings and allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five.
The Bulldogs finished 1-2 in Hoover, with a 4-1 victory against LSU on Tuesday and an 11-2 loss to Arkansas on Wednesday.
Georgia (31-25) will wait for the announcement of the field of 64 for the NCAA Tournament. That comes at noon Monday on an ESPN2 telecast. If Georgia earns a spot in the bracket, it will mark the third consecutive season in an NCAA regional, a program record.