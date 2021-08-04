Bulldogs get rare ‘flip commitment’ from Georgia Tech

The truth is, Scroggs always has been in the middle of the Tech-Georgia thing. His father, Greg, graduated from Tech. So, naturally, Dad was happy when his son committed to his alma mater June 21.

Caption Grayson offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs (center) and his family pose with Georgia coach Kirby Smart (second from right) during his recruiting visit to the UGA campus July 31, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Griffin Scroggs) Credit: Courtesy of Griffin Scroggs Credit: Courtesy of Griffin Scroggs

But Scroggs also is a fast-growing, rising football star who wants to major in finance while competing at the highest possible level. Georgia, he said, checked more boxes for him. So, when UGA came forward with a scholarship offer Aug. 1, Scroggs decommitted from Tech the next day and committed to the Bulldogs the day after that.

“I definitely wanted to stay in the state, and Georgia has as good of a business school as there is,” Scroggs said. “I want to do financial business, so that was huge. I also want to play SEC ball. So, I think that’s great that I’ll get to do that, and I’m very excited about it.”

The tipping point for the Scroggs family -- which includes his mother, Jackie Scroggs, a Florida alumnus -- was attending the Bulldogs’ cookout recruiting event last weekend.

“That was fun,” Scroggs said. “I had a very good time and so did my family. We had a big conversation about it afterward, and we all agreed that Georgia was the best place for me.”

While Scroggs’ decision turned a lot of heads in state, it didn’t garner a lot of attention nationally. He is rated a 3-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite and ranks just 1,007th as a national prospect. A year ago, his scholarship offers included Wofford and Buffalo.

But recruiting analysts see Scroggs as a rapid riser. He has undergone significant physical growth and reshaped his body in the past two years under the guidance of trainers Willie Anderson and Boo Mitchell. He has done that while also anchoring the offensive line of back-to-back state champions in Buford and Grayson.

Scroggs is only the second 3-star prospect – and only offensive lineman -- to commit to the Bulldogs so far. They landed a pledge from Houston wide receiver Dillon Bell earlier this week. The 6-2, 205-pound Bell also earned an offer after recently displaying his skills for the Georgia staff. Those two recruits are 13th and 14th commitments for the Bulldogs’ class of 2022, which currently ranks No. 6 nationally in the 247Sports Composite. Campus visits ended with the calendar’s turn to August.

As for the new wrinkle of having a “Dawg” in the family, Scroggs said his father is adjusting quite well.

“He’s ecstatic,” Scroggs said.