Georgia Bulldogs lose fifth game in a row

In their first meeting this season Jan. 22, the Gamecocks won 83-66 after rallying from a double-digit, first-half deficit. This time, they erased an eight-point, first-half hole with a 20-0 run on 7-of-10 shooting while Georgia went 0-of-6 with four turnovers.

Georgia closed the gap to 42-38 by halftime and had a lead that lasted nine seconds early in the second half before the Gamecocks went in front for good on a Bryant bucket. A Carter 3-pointer made the score 76-66 with just under four minutes left and the lead stayed in double figures.

South Carolina 80, Georgia 68

South Carolina, which leads the SEC with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game, was plus-5 in that category and outscored Georgia 18-6 on second-chance points. The Gamecocks won the overall rebounding battle 41-27. They shot 52%, 10% better than the Bulldogs.

Georgia plays LSU on Wednesday.