Georgia Bulldogs lose fifth game in a row

Kario Oquendo scored 18 points, but Georgia lost for the fifth consecutive time, falling to South Carolina 80-68 in Athens on Saturday.
Braelen Bridges added 16, Jabri Abdur-Rahim 12 and Aaron Cook 11 with six assists for the Bulldogs (6-19, 1-11 SEC).
Keyshawn Bryant scored 22 points, Devin Carter added 21 and South Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak.
Bryant and Carter combined to shoot 16 of 24 with five 3-pointers for the Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7). James Reese added 10 points and six assists.
The bottom line: Georgia is 1-11 in the SEC and one loss away from a 20-loss season.
South Carolina swept the series and has won 12 consecutive against the Bulldogs.
In their first meeting this season Jan. 22, the Gamecocks won 83-66 after rallying from a double-digit, first-half deficit. This time, they erased an eight-point, first-half hole with a 20-0 run on 7-of-10 shooting while Georgia went 0-of-6 with four turnovers.
Georgia closed the gap to 42-38 by halftime and had a lead that lasted nine seconds early in the second half before the Gamecocks went in front for good on a Bryant bucket. A Carter 3-pointer made the score 76-66 with just under four minutes left and the lead stayed in double figures.
South Carolina, which leads the SEC with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game, was plus-5 in that category and outscored Georgia 18-6 on second-chance points. The Gamecocks won the overall rebounding battle 41-27. They shot 52%, 10% better than the Bulldogs.
Georgia plays LSU on Wednesday.
