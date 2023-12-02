Bulldogs are 5-3 heading into clash with Jackets

Georgia’s RJ Melendez scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half and the Bulldogs cruised to an 80-69 victory over Mercer on Friday night.

Georgia plays Georgia Tech on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were coming off a 68-66 victory over Florida State in the ACC/SEC Challenge, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the final 6:37.

Melendez made 5 of 8 shots with two 3-pointers for Georgia (5-3) Friday. His first-half effort led the Bulldogs to a 44-31 advantage. The Bulldogs shot 68% from the floor (13 for 19), made 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and 13 of 18 at the free-throw line before halftime.