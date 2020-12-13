Basketball Bulldogs are 5-0 after edging Samford

Tye Fagan had 15 points and seven rebounds, Andrew Garcia scored 11 points and P.J. Horne 10 for Georgia (5-0), which is off to its best start since the 2001-02 season.

Jaxon Etter made a layup to give Georgia its first lead of the game at 75-73 with 1:17 to play. Samford’s Myron Gordon answered with a layup 16 seconds later, but Wheeler made two free throws and, after two missed shots on the other end, Kier hit the first of two foul shots with 13 seconds to go. He missed the second, but Horne grabbed the offensive rebound and his putback made it 78-73 with 10 seconds to go.