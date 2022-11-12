ajc logo
Bulldogs are 1-1 after road loss to Wake Forest

Georgia Bulldogs
By Staff and wire reports
1 hour ago

Mardrez McBride scored all 13 of his points in the second half but Georgia lost to Wake Forest 81-71 Friday night in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Bulldogs (1-1) are led by first-year coach Mike White, who came to Georgia after seven seasons as coach of the Florida Gators.

Daivien Williamson had 24 points and Tyree Appleby scored 22 for the Demon Deacons (2-0). Appleby played for White in his last two seasons at Florida.

Georgia used a three-point play by Justin Hill and a 3-pointer by Terry Roberts to pull within 73-65 with 1:21 left to play. Two free throws by Appleby ended the Bulldogs’ 18-7 run and wrapped up the win for Wake Forest.

Roberts added 13 points and five assists for Georgia (1-1). Kario Oquendo had 12 points and KyeRon Lindsay scored 10 before fouling out.

Williamson sank 7 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers for Wake Forest. Appleby added six rebounds and six assists. Davion Bradford buried all five of his shots and scored 11.

Williamson had 15 points in the first half to help the Demon Deacons take a commanding 41-22 lead at the break.

Wake Forest shot just under 51% from the floor and made 9 of 26 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs shot 41.9% overall and hit 8 of 27 from distance.

Georgia is 4-3 all-time versus Wake Forest.

Staff and wire reports
