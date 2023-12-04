Brock Vandagriff enters transfer portal

“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, trainers, EQ staff, and professors for helping to shape me into the man I am today. The friendships and relationships built over the past 3 years have played a huge role in my life and will continue to do down the road.

“I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility. I am excited for the opportunities that are ahead of me. All of this would not be possible without my Lord and Savior, helping to guide me along the way. Chop wood. Carry water. … Go Dawgs.”

Vandagriff, a redshirt sophomore, played in eight games this season as Carson Beck’s backup. He completed 12 of 18 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five carries for 39 yards. He played three games in 2022 and two games in 2021.

Beck has not decided whether he will return to Georgia or enter the NFL Draft. Georgia also has redshirt sophomore quarterback Gunner Stockton. Quarterbacks Dylan Raiola and Ryan Publisi have committed to Georgia next season.

Vandergriff came to Georgia as a 5-star recruit in 2021. He discussed entering the transfer portal last season, but elected to stay.

The transfer portal opened on Monday.

Other Georgia players to enter the transfer portal were:

*Defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson

*Offensive tackle Austin Blaske

*Wide receiver Jackson Meeks