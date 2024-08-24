Brock Bowers’ Las Vegas residency is off to extravagant start

“He doesn’t say much, but he shows up with the intent to get better. That’s all you can ask for.”

The Raiders selected Bowers at No. 13 overall in the NFL draft, immediately making him one of the faces of their latest retool. Bowers was extraordinary during his collegiate career, leaving Georgia the best tight end in school history and among the all-time best at his position.

Bowers had 2,538 yards and 31 total touchdowns across three seasons. Georgia won two championships and went 42-2 – with both losses to Alabama – while Bowers was on campus. Even dating to his freshman season, he was the best playmaker on the offense and looked like a future first-rounder.

“Brock is the best tight end ever in college,” former Bulldogs and current Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett IV told the AJC. “I’m excited to watch him go. I brag on him every single chance I get. He doesn’t need that. He speaks for himself. But I’m excited to see him. I wish he was playing with me (laughs).”

In Bennett’s defense, Bowers doesn’t really speak for himself. He never said much throughout his collegiate success. Georgia coach Kirby Smart joked about it at the 2023 SEC media days, challenging reporters to induce more than three sentences out of the All-American. He referred to Bowers as the “quietest, hardest worker I’ve been around.”

Bowers that day: “I just don’t have a lot to say, usually.”

Bowers earlier in training camp with the Raiders: “I’m not going to say much, but I’m going to go out there, do my job, and just do everything to my best abilities and just compete out there,” Bowers told the Las Vegas Sun. So, I think that’s where I fit in.”

It’s also no surprise Bowers has wowed on the practice field. He’s dealing with a sore foot right now, but the Raiders already saw enough throughout camp and his brief exhibition appearance to know the talent before them.

Bowers wasn’t interviewed for this article after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution made multiple attempts to speak with the player through Raiders public relations. But his teammates – as was the case in Athens – have plenty to say for him.

“Ever since the first day I saw Brock, I knew he’d be a first-round pick,” Raiders safety Chris Smith II, another former Bulldog, told the AJC. “It was no surprise to me (he became one). I saw him a little earlier than the rest of the world saw him. Just the kind of guy he is. He doesn’t say much. He’s been a pro since Day One. He just puts his head down and works.”

Raiders running back Zamir White, who also won a collegiate title with Bowers in 2021, to the AJC: “My senior year in college, he came in, it was like, ‘Dude, this guy is good.’ He’s been patient, he’s been grinding. And his camp was pretty good. He’s Brock being Brock. Brock is just one of those guys who adapts fast. He learns quick. He’s a good guy.”

Bowers hasn’t been anointed a savior in his new market just yet. Walk around the Las Vegas Strip and one will see plenty of Raiders spirit even amid the tourism. But the player jersey representation typically if from those of yesteryear – Kenny Stabler, Tim Brown, Bo Jackson; Raider Nation appreciates its history. Even among a crowd at Allegiant Stadium, Bowers jersey sightings are more limited. He just got there, after all.

But Bowers already is a headliner for this offense alongside All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. They unquestionably are the best talents on that side of the ball.

In the preseason opener, Bowers played 11 snaps. That’s all he needed to show how valuable he’ll be here. The Raiders used him as a traditional tight end, an outside receiver, a slot receiver and even lined him up in the backfield a couple times. They used play action on third and one in the red zone and converted throwing to Bowers, who’d lined up as a fullback, in the flat.

Brock Bowers



The Raiders plan to utilize Bowers in a non-traditional TE role.



Similarly to how Travis Kelce lines up everywhere in the Chiefs offense…



This is GREAT for fantasy.



Took LV about 5 snaps to launch Bowers from the fullback position.



Epic.pic.twitter.com/GXNce0G3lU https://t.co/xDIG6DOyoU — Joe Orrico (@NoExpertFF) August 12, 2024

The foot injury stopped Bowers from playing the rest of the preseason, but Raiders didn’t need to see more of him in game action. He’s wowed in practice, amazing with that same separation ability and toughness that made him essentially unstoppable in college. Bowers doesn’t jump out among his peers – he’s listed 6-foot-4, 230 pounds with that quiet personality – but as Georgia faithful know, that’s not where he’ll impress.

“I’m super pumped for him,” former Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey, now with the division-rival Chargers, told the AJC. “I have to watch it with him being on the Raiders, I can’t cheer for him too much (laughs). He’s a great dude on and off the field. I know he’s going to succeed.”

The Raiders haven’t hit on many bets since moving to Vegas. They took their troubles with them, continuing as one of the NFL’s floundering franchises over the past two decades. There were promising signs under interim coach Antonio Pierce a year ago, which earned him the full-time job. There’s buzz around the team in the desert, even if outsiders look at the quarterback situation – Gardner Minshew beat out Aidan O’Connell – and see a franchise that could be positioned to possibly draft Georgia signal caller Carson Beck next spring.

Eventually, maybe this woebegone organization’s fortune will change. Landing Bowers involved some good luck itself. He was considered a potential top-five pick throughout the season, then a potential top-10 pick throughout the draft process. Even with the questionable value of taking a tight end that early, Bowers seemed an exception.

The offseason Hard Knocks revealed the Giants thought highly of Bowers, but they took LSU receiver Malik Nabers at No. 6. New York’s other team was commonly linked to Bowers at No. 10, but the Jets took Penn State tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, prioritizing protection for Aaron Rodgers.

Bowers slipped to No. 13 and the Raiders stayed true to the oft-cited “best player available” philosophy. All teams use such lingo, but many don’t actually follow it. Las Vegas did, seeing the chance to add a blue-chip weapon even though the position didn’t require an upgrade since they also have youngster Michael Mayer.

The Raiders couldn’t resist adding such a unique talent in Bowers. Nevada is known for its supposed alien sightings. There will be plenty at Allegiant Stadium for years to come.

“One of the best players I’ve ever seen, for sure,” Smith said.