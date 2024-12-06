Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Bevo, the Texas live mascot, not permitted to attend SEC Championship game

‘We can’t jeopardize the safety of Bevo or the game participants’
Texas live mascot Bevo XV, a Texas Longhorn, rests in his pin on the field before Texas’ game against Georgia at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Austin, Tx. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Texas live mascot Bevo XV, a Texas Longhorn, rests in his pin on the field before Texas’ game against Georgia at Darrel K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Saturday, October 19, 2024, in Austin, Tx. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

No room at the Benz, they say.

Bevo XV, the Texas live mascot that made news when it charged at Georgia’s live mascot in 2019, will not be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the SEC Championship game Saturday because of “space limitation,” according to the SEC.

ESPN reported that an enclosure large enough to house the mascot, who weighs nearly a ton with a horn span of almost five feet, was not feasible given the space available.

“We can’t jeopardize the safety of Bevo or the game participants,” an SEC spokesperson said. “With the narrow sidelines, location of multiple sets for television and camera carts, there is not enough space. While we want to honor tradition across the conference, the space limitation is a reality.”

Georgia’s live mascot, Uga XI (known as “Boom”), will be in attendance, according to his owner Charles Seiler. This will be Uga’s 12th trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“Georgia’s bulldog requires an extremely small amount of space,” SEC associate commissioner Herb Vincent said, according to AOL.com.

Uga did not travel to Austin earlier in the season for the Bulldogs’ last game against Texas. The mascot also skipped the trip to Lexington, Kentucky.

Seiler noted that the quick turnaround time likely was a disadvantage for Ricky Brennes, executive director of the Silver Spurs Alumni Association, which is in charge of Bevo. Texas earned it’s spot in the SEC Championship game less than a week ago, with its win over Texas.

The game between No. 2 Texas and No. 5 Georgia, which holds significant weight for the final College Football Playoff rankings, kicks off at 4 p.m. Saturday. Texas currently is a three-point favorite.

102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
102024 bulldogs photo
1 / 43
No. 1 goes down: Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller (52) celebrates after the Bulldogs' 30-15 victory over the Texas Longhorns Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Jason Getz/AJC)

About the Author

Follow Caitlyn Stroh-Page on twitter

Senior sports editor, DawgNation & AJC

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rare trip to Atlanta, ‘The Benz’ for Texas Longhorns
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Upsets put Georgia Bulldogs back in SEC Championship game
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Check out the SEC championship game uniforms for Georgia, Texas
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

No. 2 Texas goes for a title in its first season as an SEC member, facing No. 5 Georgia
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

For Texas, SEC football championship would solidify idea that they’re ‘back’
Four-star Lee County prospect flips commitment from Georgia to FSU
Georgia football poised to sign the highest number of in-state players in Kirby Smart era
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota