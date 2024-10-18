Seiler was joking, of course.

“I’ve had to answer a bunch of questions about that the last two weeks,” he chuckled.

Boom, the 11th in the line of Georgia’s bulldog mascots, is 2 years and 2 months old and weighs 70 pounds. Seiler said they would have had to either drive to Athens then fly with the team or make the 1,200-mile drive directly from Savannah.

“He looks like a puppy, but he’s big,” Seiler said. “He’s a great dog and we love him, but he tends to be a bull in a china shop sometimes. Hopefully he’ll grow out of it.”

This will be the second Georgia game Uga has missed this season. He also didn’t make the trip to Kentucky.

“Nobody asked me about that one,” Seiler quipped.