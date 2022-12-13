ajc logo
Behind the scenes: Mark Richt talks Gator Stomp

Georgia Bulldogs
All season, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Sarah K. Spencer has brought you videos before and after Georgia games - Know Your Dawgs. A few of those videos went beyond what happened on the field and captured the pomp and circumstance and daily life of those who work for and cheer for the Bulldogs. She took the viewer behind the scenes.

Over the next few weeks, leading up to Georgia’s appearance in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl national semifinal game against Ohio State, she will take you further behind the scenes with the story behind the most popular videos - from a look inside the locker room, to tailgating to the beloved Uga and more.

We hope you enjoy the peek behind the curtain.

Few Georgia figures remain as beloved as former coach Mark Richt.

And few plays stick out like 2007′s “Gator Stomp.” Y’all know what I’m talking about – UGA players storming the field, with the bench clearing, to celebrate after scoring the first touchdown vs. Florida, earning penalties galore and mesmerizing, or perhaps confounding, fans everywhere.

Was it actually planned that way, as announcer Gary Danielson called out at the time?

Richt was kind enough to let Georgia beat writer Chip Towers and myself into his home and take us through it, moment by moment. In addition, we also got to catch up with Richt and talk about his time at UGA and what it meant to him.

I hope viewers enjoy Richt shedding light on and reliving a crazy moment, but also simply getting to hear from a figure that so many admire.

Make sure you return to ajc.com and visit our YouTube page for more videos previewing Georgia’s game with Ohio State and our special game wrap-up video at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Previous Behind the scenes content:

Go inside the Georgia locker room

Go inside the Spike Squad

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

