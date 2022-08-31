Arik Gilbert positioned to make Georgia tight ends best ever

Gilbert is one of the tight ends who is particularly versatile. He transferred to Georgia from LSU before last season with the idea of transitioning full time to split end. However, after a redshirt year to attend to a medical issue, Gilbert has settled back in with the tight ends.

That proved to be a good move, according to Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

“I think the sky is the limit in terms of his talent and things.” Smart said Tuesday night after the Bulldogs’ practice. “He has to have consistency in practice and dependability. That is something he continues to work on and strive on. But I know nobody wants it more than he does.”

Averaging 15.8 yards per reception, Bowers used exceptional speed and strength to score 14 touchdowns. Washington, now fully healthy, is a devastating blocker who can’t be outjumped on a well-placed fade. Delp is said to possess the speed and quickness of Bowers.

“The first key is keeping them healthy,” Smart said earlier in camp. “... What I really like is the competition within that (group).”

He should. It’s unlikely to be matched anywhere.