Arik Gilbert positioned to make Georgia tight ends best ever

ATHENS — Georgia’s lineup of tight ends is drawing national attention for possibly being the most talented position group in the country.
Led by Brock Bowers, who earned All-American honors with 56 catches for 886 yards last season as a freshman, the assemblage includes three other players who had five-star distinction as recruiting prospects in Darnell Washington (6-foot-7, 270 pounds, Jr.), Arik Gilbert (6-5, 255, So.) and Oscar Delp (6-5, 225, Fr.). Juniors Ryland Goede (6-6, 240) and Brett Seither (6-5, 228) might be starters at many Power Five programs.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning knows this better than anybody. As Georgia’s outside linebackers coach and defensive coordinator last year, his charges went against those tight ends every day in practice.
“It’s hard to find a group that has as much talent as their tight end (group),” Lanning said Tuesday in Eugene, Ore. “Obviously, we really love our tight ends here, but they’ve got a great group, a lot of talent. And you can call them tight ends, but the reality is they’re matchup issues as wideouts as much as they are at tight end. So, that’s something we’re going to have to be conscious of in our game plan.”
Georgia can deploy as many as three tight ends on the field at the same time, lining them up as traditional tight ends, and/or placing them in the backfield as an F- or H-back or flexing them out wide.
Gilbert is one of the tight ends who is particularly versatile. He transferred to Georgia from LSU before last season with the idea of transitioning full time to split end. However, after a redshirt year to attend to a medical issue, Gilbert has settled back in with the tight ends.
That proved to be a good move, according to Georgia coach Kirby Smart.
“I think the sky is the limit in terms of his talent and things.” Smart said Tuesday night after the Bulldogs’ practice. “He has to have consistency in practice and dependability. That is something he continues to work on and strive on. But I know nobody wants it more than he does.”
Averaging 15.8 yards per reception, Bowers used exceptional speed and strength to score 14 touchdowns. Washington, now fully healthy, is a devastating blocker who can’t be outjumped on a well-placed fade. Delp is said to possess the speed and quickness of Bowers.
“The first key is keeping them healthy,” Smart said earlier in camp. “... What I really like is the competition within that (group).”
He should. It’s unlikely to be matched anywhere.
