Alabama’s Will Anderson enjoys homecoming at SEC Media Days

“You know, it’s fun to come home,” Anderson said. “You know, just to see the city show so much love towards me … just get to see my family, and it’s crazy, but you know, just even go to Alabama, you know, rivalries and everything. But it feels good to be back home.”

He has had an exceptional career in Tuscaloosa, including a fifth-place finish in the 2021 Heisman Trophy race. Last year, he was selected as the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner and was named the SEC Player of the Year after leading the nation in tackles for loss (34.5) and Division I defenders in sacks (17.5). Through all of his success, he still attributes much of his play to what he learned while playing at Dutchtown High School.