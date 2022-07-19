ajc logo
Alabama’s Will Anderson enjoys homecoming at SEC Media Days

071922 Atlanta: Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. breaks into laughter over a question at SEC Media Days in the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

For Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, coming to SEC Media Days in Atlanta means more. Being back in his home state and about 36 miles from Hampton, his hometown, this trip has already begun to be a homecoming.

“You know, it’s fun to come home,” Anderson said. “You know, just to see the city show so much love towards me … just get to see my family, and it’s crazy, but you know, just even go to Alabama, you know, rivalries and everything. But it feels good to be back home.”

He has had an exceptional career in Tuscaloosa, including a fifth-place finish in the 2021 Heisman Trophy race. Last year, he was selected as the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner and was named the SEC Player of the Year after leading the nation in tackles for loss (34.5) and Division I defenders in sacks (17.5). Through all of his success, he still attributes much of his play to what he learned while playing at Dutchtown High School.

“For me, my coaches, they did a really great job of preparing us for the next level,” Anderson said. “And I have to give all the credit to coach (Clifford) Fedd and coach (Will) Rogers because ... without them, I don’t even think, you know, I will be like where I am right now because they instilled so much in me that helped me. It changed my mentality that I have.”

As he goes onto his third season with the Crimson Tide, Anderson is focused only on returning the national title to Tuscaloosa after losing to his home-state team 33-18 in the College Football Playoff Championship game and leaving a legacy behind him.

“I just want to show that I am a great leader,” Anderson said. “I love my teammates. I am very supportive. I am very positive, very energized, and always have a smile on my face. I want to leave a great legacy at The University of Alabama.”

About the Author

Follow Erika LeFlouria on twitter

Erika is an intern with the sports team. She is a recent graduate of Florida State University with a bachelor's degree in Media and Communication Studies. She has written for Softball America, Volleyball Magazine, Her Campus FSU, College Magazine and served as the Deputy Sports Editor for the FSView & Florida Flambeau.

