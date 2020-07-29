ACC decision kills Georgia-Virginia, but Georgia Tech game in play

The flipside is that the ACC’s stipulation of playing non-conference opponents in state mean the Bulldogs will not be able to play Virginia in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that long was scheduled as both team’s season opener Sept. 7.

“The ACC release says it all, it eliminates the UVA game,” McGarity acknowledged via text Wednesday.

Tech and Georgia have played in all but 12 years since their rivalry began in 1893. The teams disagree on whether some games the schools played were sanctioned. The Bulldogs don’t count the 1943 and ’44 contests, won by Tech 48-0 and 44-0, respectively, because UGA contends the Yellow Jackets used ineligible players that were being put through military training in Atlanta during World War II.

The schools also did not play from 1917-24 because of UGA student protests over Tech choosing to play football during World War I. Otherwise, the rivalry known as “Clean Old Fashioned Hate” has been played without interruption since 1925.

Georgia and Virginia have been under contract since 2017 to play a Labor Day night matchup this year. The Bulldogs and Cavaliers have played 19 times previously, with Georgia holding a 9-7-3 advantage in the series. They last played in the Oahu Bowl in Honolulu in 2000.