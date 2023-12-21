Abdur-Rahim leads Georgia to win over Mount St. Mary’s

In a file photo, Georgia guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim (1) celebrates a basket with Georgia guard Noah Thomasson (3) and Georgia guard Justin Hill (11) during the second half against Georgia Tech at Stegeman Coliseum, Tuesday, December. 5, 2023, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 76-62. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
0 minutes ago

Georgia had four double-digit scorers, led by Jabri Abdur-Rahim, in a 94-82 victory over Mount St. Mary’s in a men’s basketball game Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum.

Abdur-Rahim had 23 points to lead the Bulldogs. RJ Melendez had 18 points, Noah Thomasson had 17 points and Blue Cain had 10 points in the win for Georgia (8-3).

Dakota Leffew led Mount St. Mary’s (4-7) with a game-high 26 points.

Georgia took a 45-34 halftime lead to control the game. The Bulldogs went 27-for-33 from the free-throw line. Mount St. Mary’s was 13-for-16.

Georgia next hosts North Florida on Friday at 3 p.m.

MORE TO COME

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

