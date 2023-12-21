Abdur-Rahim leads Georgia to win over Mount St. Mary’s

Georgia had four double-digit scorers, led by Jabri Abdur-Rahim, in a 94-82 victory over Mount St. Mary’s in a men’s basketball game Wednesday at Stegeman Coliseum.

Abdur-Rahim had 23 points to lead the Bulldogs. RJ Melendez had 18 points, Noah Thomasson had 17 points and Blue Cain had 10 points in the win for Georgia (8-3).

Dakota Leffew led Mount St. Mary’s (4-7) with a game-high 26 points.