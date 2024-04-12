5 storylines to follow Saturday during Georgia’s G-Day game

Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith are off to the NFL. All-American safety Malaki Starks is sidelined after undergoing shoulder surgery. That means there’s going to be opportunities aplenty for defensive backs. And this group is going to look different.

Daylen Everrette assumes top cornerback duties, with Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris on the opposite side. There’s excitement around Joenel Aguero as Smith’s replacement. Eyes will center on five-star freshmen Ellis Robinson IV and K.J. Bolden, the latter of whom was a long-time Florida State commit before flipping late to play safety/nickel back at Georgia.

“He’s very athletic, very smart,” Starks said of Bolden, a Buford High product. “He’s like a sponge. He just wants to soak up all the knowledge and information. You see him in meetings, he’s writing stuff down.”

Georgia won’t necessarily need Bolden to have an immediate impact. Beyond Starks, it has David Daniel-Sisavanh and Dan Jackson at safety, along with JaCorey Thomas and Alabama transfer Jake Pope.

2. The quarterbacks

Every conversation goes back to quarterbacks, right? Carson Beck might be the top returning signal-caller in the country. He’ll enter the season among the Heisman Trophy favorites and a legitimate contender to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Last spring, the team said Beck was competing for the starting job. This time, he’s the Bulldogs’ unquestioned leader.

Behind him is Gunner Stockton, with whom lies the real intrigue. Stockton is trying to follow Beck’s route, sitting patiently hoping he’s rewarded. He went 13-for-22 passing for 144 yards and an interception in this exhibition last year. This is another chance to show he’s developing. He needs to make the most of whatever reps he gets.

“I just want to show everybody that I can play,” Stockton said. “That’s what I tried to do in the Orange Bowl, and I thought I did (after entering in a blow-out victory). Take this opportunity just to go play a game, that’s the way I look at it.”

Freshman Ryan Puglisi will try to continue making a good first impression.

3. Who are the playmakers?

The question is how playing time develops. Dominic Lovett and Dillon Bell are reliable starters (Bell was a breakout star in 2023). The uber-gifted Rara Thomas, stalled by injury last season, should have a larger role. Incoming transfer London Humphreys (Vanderbilt), the top receiver available, figures to have an impact. He had a 49-yard touchdown against the Bulldogs last season.

The question is how playing time develops. Dominic Lovett and Dillon Bell are reliable starters (Bell was a breakout star in 2023). The uber gifted Rara Thomas, stalled by injury last season, should have a larger role. Incoming transfer London Humphreys (Vanderbilt), the top receiver available, figures to have an impact. He had a 49-yard touchdown against the Bulldogs last season.

Colbie Young (Miami) and Michael Jackson III (USC) add further experience, while speedster Arian Smith remains a big-play threat.

“We’ve been very explosive, and (offensive coordinator Mike) Bobo is a very good play-caller,” receiver Cole Speer said. “There’s some very talented weapons that are going to be used during the season and in the spring game, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Georgia is also replacing running backs Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards. Incoming transfer Trevor Etienne (Florida) brings a needed dynamic element, but he’s potentially facing a suspension following a recent DUI arrest. Roderick Robinson and Andrew Paul will have increased roles.

4. And the tight ends …

In relation to the previous point, how much has Oscar Delp improved? The Cumming native replaced Bowers while he was injured last season and now replaces him full-time. Delp had 24 catches for 284 yards and three touchdowns; nobody is Bowers, but how productive can Delp be in 2024?

Behind Delp, there was buzz for freshman Lawson Luckie a year ago. Jaden Reddell was the No. 4 tight end in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite, and Benjamin Yurosek is expected to join the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer from Stanford. He caught 108 passes for the Cardinal over the past three seasons. There’s some uncertainty here – Bowers was a surefire star – but it’s still an impressive crop.

5 Who are the defensive standouts up front?

There isn’t a Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis or Travon Walker along this defensive front, but it still will be stout. Nazir Stackhouse, Warren Brinson and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins are back, providing stability. It’s logical to believe Christen Miller, coming off an encouraging season, will improve further.

An example of Georgia’s riches: Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett, both members of the 2023 class, would be starting on most other defenses. Hall was a five-star recruit, the No. 12 overall player and the top recruit in that Bulldogs’ class, per 247 Sports.

Mykell Williams, a five-star pledge from the 2022 class, will be an edge rusher. He and the Bulldogs hope that’s the fit that will help him maximize his immense physical tools in his junior season.