Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans light up the stadium at the start of the fourth quarter during an NCAA football game against Mississippi at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 11, 2023, in Athens. Georgia won 52-17 over Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By Jeff Sentell
53 minutes ago

Jared Curtis, a 5-star quarterback in the class of 2026, announced he was reopening recruitment after previously being committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tennessee native shared the details of that decision via his social media.

Curtis committed to UGA back in the spring, amid heavy interest from Alabama, Ohio State, USC and many other programs. He liked the fit and even came back for the end-of-summer cookout and for the Auburn game earlier this month.

Curtis said he spoke to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo Thursday morning and told him that “I still love Georgia” during those talks.

He also stated that he will turn his focus to his Nashville Christian team for the remainder of his junior season.

“I look forward to making the most out of an open recruiting process in the months ahead,” Curtis said.

Given the relationships developed between Curtis and Georiga, the Bulldogs will remain in the mix for the prospect until the very end.

Curtis has thrown for 18 touchdowns and run for another 11 scores so far this season. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior has completed 106 of his 156 passes (68 percent) for 1,624 yards. He holds an 18:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio this fall.

He also had 44 carries for 385 yards, an average gain of 8.8 yards per carry.

This decision marks the second straight recruiting cycle in which the Bulldogs have lost the commitment of a 5-star QB prospect. Former 5-star Dylan Raiola flipped from UGA to Nebraska late in the 2024 recruiting cycle last December.

