From a trip to Africa to sunrises to the end of an amazing career, many reasons to give thanks

GIVING THANKS
With a season of thanks upon us, I will uphold a tradition here at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and continue my Thanksgiving column – one final time. It was done so eloquently for years by the great Furman Bisher. While I by no means can measure up to Furman, we all have reasons to be thankful, both big and small. Here is my list for this year (in no particular order).
I’m thankful for …
Another trip to the beach, in late October, to marvel at the glory of a sunrise and sunset over the ocean’s horizon. …
For a good BLT, still the best sandwich. …
For the women in my life — a loving wife of nearly 33 years, gifted daughter who has made me so proud, wonderful mother, amazing sister, who takes on so much, and caring mother-in-law. …
A perfectly struck golf ball, rare as it may be for me. …
The Sunday afternoon, post-church phone calls with my daughter, the fourth-year medical school student as she interviews and prepares for residency, the next chapter of her life. …
A good pizza from a real wood-fired oven. You don’t need more than sauce, basil and a little cheese. …
The trip of a lifetime to Africa for a safari to mark a significant birthday (you know, one that ends with a 0). What an amazing continent, what amazing wildlife. For a chance to watch an elephant parade, to watch lionesses on the hunt, to be under a tree with a leopard just feet above, for a perfect and rare day when Mount Kilimanjaro showed itself fully. …
For my wife who made it happen. ...
Laughter. …
For the brief visit from several rose-breasted grosbeaks that stopped at the bird feeders on their way elsewhere. …
For the smell of baking bread. …
Good friends. …
Those 5 a.m. trips to the gym to get a workout in before starting the day in earnest. Don’t @me. I find them enjoyable. …
Buying good Halloween candy — and too much of it — to have plenty to snack on over the next month. …
Signing an old hymn. “This My Father’s World” has been my favorite of late. …
Good health. I realize just how fortunate I have been and offer best wishes for those dealing with issues. …
For the old photographs that I came across while cleaning out a closet. They brought back a flood of happy memories. I recommend pulling out an old photo album and taking a moment to remember every now and again. …
For the first midmorning sip of a (small) can of Coca-Cola that I can literally feel go through me. Lane Kiffin would be so disappointed. And man, there are a lot of food and drink references in this column. …
To be a part of the unquestioned best sports department in the market here at the AJC. I inherited and added to a staff of talented, dedicated, humorous reporters and writers with skill, quirks and integrity that have made this such a rewarding job. …
For a career of 36 years in journalism, the past 22 at the AJC, that will conclude at the end of this year. I retire on my own terms with my head held high, proud and fulfilled of all that was accomplished. I had an absolute blast. No day was ever the same. I didn’t know it at the time when I stumbled into Mrs. Strell’s high school journalism class and then became sports editor of the Blue and White all that was before me. It wasn’t a direct route but it was a journey that has given more than I could have imagined. …
For whatever comes next. ...
For all those who played a part in my journey and the many colleagues too numerous to mention along the way that I have so admired and could never, ever thank enough. Press on. …
For the readers of the AJC who read, listen and watch all that we produce, critique and challenge our sports coverage on a regular basis. You are one of the reasons I have so many things for which to be thankful. Thank you. …
I wish you all may find happiness and reason for thanks, both big and small. Happy Thanksgiving.
Chris Vivlamore is a Senior Editor for Sports of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
