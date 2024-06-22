Women’s basketball fans fired up for Dream game against Caitlin Clark, Fever

“Today were at the State Farm Arena, that’s pretty big for the WNBA, especially the Atlanta Dream,” Nunnery said. “We are women’s sports fan, we support all women, and this is big to be able to sell more tickets for fans to support many teams,” added White.

Back in May, Atlanta announced both the June 21 and Aug. 26 games will switch from the Gateway Center Arena in College Park to State Farm Arena. Tickets sold out in less than five minutes. Even then, State Farm Arena decided to sell standing-room-only tickets to take in the overflow of fans.

Tarra Thomas says it’s important for the people of Atlanta to support the WNBA and future generations.

“I really love the Dream and how the WNBA has gotten so much notoriety, my daughter and her friends they play basketball, and this (the game) is women focus, women strong.”

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Dream has played with a sold-out crowd eight times this season at the Gateway Center, not including Sunday’s game against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Erik Owens says he stopped following the team in the last couple years but now he’s back to see all the talent the league has to offer.

“I came back because of the interest in the women’s game, the talent level. ... I actually prefer the women’s game over the men’s,” Owens said.

Dream President and Chief Operating Officer Morgan Shaw Parker said in a news release: “We are incredibly thankful for the support of our fans, and we appreciate our partners at State Farm Arena for accommodating additional fans creating the most electric environment in the WNBA.”