The Dream fell to 10-21 with an 83-72 road loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night.

Allisha Gray scored 17 and had nine rebounds and six assists to lead the Dream. Rhyne Howard finished with 12 points and Jordin Canada chipped in with 10.

Aja Wilson led Las Vegas with 26 points and 16 rebounds. Tiffany Hayes, once a long-time Dream star, added 20 for the Aces, who are 19-12.